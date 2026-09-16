Petrol dealers seek exemption from new charges on UPI transactions

In a letter marked to the Union petroleum minister, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India and the chairmen of the three state-run oil marketing companies, it demanded “complete exemption of all petroleum retail outlets from any MDR, flat per-transaction fee on UPI (and any other digital) payments, irrespective of transaction value and recognition of fuel stations as a special category of merchants in view of the regulated pricing of petroleum products and the fixed, non-negotiable nature of dealer margins”.