Philips India launches new ad campaign with Virat Kohli

The campaign, the company said, highlights the idea that people should be accepted for who they are rather than being asked to adapt to the so-called benchmarks of the world
Philips India has announced the launch of a new campaign ‘Ten On Ten You’ with cricketer Virat Kohli, its male grooming brand ambassador, putting the spotlight on this constant battle of being judged by society and taking the conversation forward on how you can enable the millennials today in shaping their true self to the best of their capability.
The campaign, the company said, highlights the idea that people should be accepted for who they are rather than being asked to adapt to the so-called benchmarks of the world. The advertisement takes viewers on a journey through the eyes of Kohli and captures a day of his life starting from the stadium to his home. The focus of this video is to highlight how people around him are constantly judging him, shown through the analogy of holding up various scorecards. It doesn’t matter if he is on the field, winning a match for the country, at home or driving, he is under the radar constantly.
This can easily make anyone feel nervous and disrupt their mental well-being, the company said in a statement. The film parallelly puts into focus its ‘BT3000’ product which demonstrates how no matter what happens in life, the only score that matters is the one you give yourself. The vision for this video is to talk about self-importance and confidence that people need to have within themselves, as nothing beyond that matters. Vidyut Kaul, head, personal health, Philips for the Indian subcontinent said, “In life, we often face the pressure of living up to certain expectations and always are under the radar of being judged by the people around us, leaving little room for self-confidence. Through the latest campaign we hope to create awareness around how individuals need not adapt to the standards set by society but have a certain level of self-confidence coming from how they perceive themselves. This level of self-esteem can only come when they are vocal about their own needs and demands and look for a personalized experience," he said.
The campaign released in April will have a long-format digital film and will be on OTT platforms during the IPL on Hotstar; TV, outdoor media and YouTube.
According to analysis company Statista, the beauty and personal care market amounts to $26.07 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow annually by 4.64% (CAGR 2022-2026).