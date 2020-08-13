PhonePe celebrates India's undaunted spirit amid covid-19

NEW DELHI: With the country gradually unlocking for business after a four-month lockdown, there's a strong urge among Indian to move on despite the pandemic.

Digital payment platform PhonePe conveys this indomitable spirit of Indians through its new campaign ‘Unstoppable India' featuring actor Aamir Khan. The campaign has resonated with netizens, garnering over 8 million on the brand's official YouTube channel since it went online on 8 August.

Conceptualised and executed by Leo Burnett India, the film pays an ode to the spirit of India, that hasn’t skipped a beat, even in these unprecedented times through the eyes of its ambassador Khan.

Taking the brand’s philosophy of ‘Karte Ja, Badhte Ja’ further, the campaign features people from all walks of life embracing the norms of social distancing and sanitizing but not letting it get in the way of their progress and restarting their lives. The film features various characters using PhonePe app to make digital payments and avoiding cash transactions to ensure safety.

Richa Sharma, director - brand marketing, PhonePe said, "This campaign is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the people of India and reflects everyday stories of progress with PhonePe’s varied offerings."

The campaign is being promoted across digital and social media platforms.

Rajdeepak Das, managing director - India and chief creative officer, Leo Burnett South Asia said, "...as a brand PhonePe has been a cornerstone in helping India be unstoppable, at a time like this. This campaign reflects the triumph of the human spirit and is a true humankind example of how technology can help bridge the gap with progress."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via