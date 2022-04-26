Ramesh Srinivasan, director of brand marketing, PhonePe, said, “In the last six months we have marketed our insurance products by redefining insurance storytelling and taking a light-hearted approach to pitch functional products to consumers. We have now launched a campaign focused on 2-wheeler insurance. While bike insurance is mandatory by law, many times bike owners tend to overlook this requirement. This campaign aims to change this current customer behaviour and encourage them to ride lawfully and without tension. We also continue to invest in our audience’s needs and instead of having one campaign for all markets, we have crafted separate campaigns - for north and south markets with a full 360 media mix."