NEW DELHI: PhonePe, a digital payments platform, has announced the launch of an integrated multimedia campaign for two-wheeler insurance which will star Dulquer Salmaan and Samantha Prabhu. The pan-India campaign, the company said, will comprise of six ad films aiming to drive category creation and consideration for bike insurance renewals on their platform.
Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt will also feature in the ad films, besides Dulquer Salmaan and Samantha Prabhu who will be brand ambassadors for the south India markets.
The campaign uses creatives crafted for Hindi speaking audiences starring Khan and Bhatt, while for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the campaign features Dulquer and Samantha. In addition to being associate sponsors of the Tata IPL broadcast on TV, the campaign will run across TV, OTT, digital, print and social media platforms till July 2022.
The campaign explores the relationship between bikers and traffic cops across India, with popular songs used as commentary on the interactions. The campaign aims to encourage bikers to avoid hassle and fines by way of buying bike insurance.
Ramesh Srinivasan, director of brand marketing, PhonePe, said, “In the last six months we have marketed our insurance products by redefining insurance storytelling and taking a light-hearted approach to pitch functional products to consumers. We have now launched a campaign focused on 2-wheeler insurance. While bike insurance is mandatory by law, many times bike owners tend to overlook this requirement. This campaign aims to change this current customer behaviour and encourage them to ride lawfully and without tension. We also continue to invest in our audience’s needs and instead of having one campaign for all markets, we have crafted separate campaigns - for north and south markets with a full 360 media mix."
According to IBEF, the insurance industry in India was expected to reach $280 billion by 2020.