The World Pickleball League (WPBL) has launched its inaugural digital video campaign to announce the arrival of India’s first franchise-based pickleball league, which runs from 24 January to 2 February. Directed by Bijoy Shetty and conceptualized by Only Much Louder (OML), the ad aims to showcase the growing obsession with pickleball, a sport rapidly gaining popularity across the country.

The campaign opens with scenes of people playing pickleball in unexpected and unconventional spaces, from inside a restaurant to a park and office to streets, using everyday objects as makeshift nets. The visuals are high-energy, infused with humour and relatability, and emphasize the idea that pickleball is for everyone, everywhere. The ad also teases the league’s unique format, featuring six teams owned by a mix of corporate leaders and celebrities, promising an electrifying mix of sport and entertainment.

Shetty captures the dynamic essence of pickleball through an engaging and light-hearted narrative. The campaign seeks to ignite curiosity and excitement about the sport, while building anticipation for the upcoming league.

What works Engaging visuals and storytelling: The ad effectively captures the sport’s versatility and accessibility, portraying how pickleball can be played almost anywhere. The quirky and humorous take makes it a pleasant and entertaining watch.

Relatability: Drawing inspiration from childhood games like cricket, the creative concept resonates deeply, especially with Indian audiences, by showcasing the sport’s grassroots appeal.

Positioning of pickleball: The campaign succeeds in introducing pickleball as a fun and easy-to-pick-up sport and as a professional league with serious ambitions.

Director’s vision: Shetty’s execution injects vibrancy and energy, aligning well with the dynamic nature of the sport.

What doesn’t work Voiceover disconnect: The ad falters in its voiceover execution. While the visuals and humour are on point, the voiceover fails to carry the same energy. The attempt to match the quirkiness of the visuals through narration comes across as forced, ultimately dampening the overall impact.

Missed audio potential: A stronger voiceover could have added an emotional layer, further amplifying the excitement and relatability the visuals evoke.