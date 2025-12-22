Spotted: Gen AI sticks with you, but not in the way you expect

While Big Tech rushes to showcase the utopian possibilities of their AI tools, Pidilite’s Fevikwik decided to have some whimsical fun with it instead. 

Soumya Gupta
Published22 Dec 2025, 02:20 PM IST
Apart from a social media contest, Pidilite also released a series of videos that demonstrate not only that Fevikwik can stick any two objects together, but that generative AI is all about imagining literally anything that can make your life better.
Apart from a social media contest, Pidilite also released a series of videos that demonstrate not only that Fevikwik can stick any two objects together, but that generative AI is all about imagining literally anything that can make your life better.

Mumbai: As the world’s consumer artificial intelligence (AI) race is heating up, Big Tech contenders have been plying us with ads on how their generative AI tools can ease our lives, from handling to-do lists, to conjuring up clever comebacks to cleaning up family photos, answering questions and becoming a long-term guide as we go through the day.

Also Read | Can generative AI help us to cook better?

So, it was a bit of a surprise to see Fevikwik running a months-long campaign advertising something called ‘KwikGPT’ and a ‘Fevikwik AI Pack’ website that allows you to enter any two objects and watch them magically fuse together to make a strange, third one. Entries to a Fevikwik AI contest included a weighing machine fused with a ‘welcome’ doormat to keep pesky guests away, a laptop fused with a router to get work done faster, and a massive fan stuck atop a treadmill to keep you cool while you work out.

Also Read | What if AI made the world’s economic growth explode?

Apart from a social media contest, Pidilite also released a series of videos that demonstrate not only that Fevikwik can stick any two objects together, but that generative AI is all about imagining literally anything that can make your life better—a young girl worried about messing up her makeup while chopping onions affixes a hand mirror to her chopping board with ‘Fevikwik AI pack’, and an uncle unable to reach an itch on his back finally finds relief by attaching a hairbrush to a long stick with Fevikwik. The series follows more such situations and Pidilite released the videos in major Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Malayalam.

The concept is irreverent—just what Fevikwik is known for—and trending too, as it links itself with AI while driving home the point that Fevikwik can stick literally anything together.

Also Read | A billion-dollar question hangs over the new AI search marketing industry

Ironically, Fevikwik may have done a much better job at sharply advertising the point of AI tools than any major Big Tech firm has managed so far.

Artificial IntelligenceTechnologyAdvertising And Marketing
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryAdvertisingSpotted: Gen AI sticks with you, but not in the way you expect
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.