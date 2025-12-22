Spotted: Gen AI sticks with you, but not in the way you expect

Mumbai: As the world’s consumer artificial intelligence (AI) race is heating up, Big Tech contenders have been plying us with ads on how their generative AI tools can ease our lives, from handling to-do lists, to conjuring up clever comebacks to cleaning up family photos, answering questions and becoming a long-term guide as we go through the day.

So, it was a bit of a surprise to see Fevikwik running a months-long campaign advertising something called ‘KwikGPT’ and a ‘Fevikwik AI Pack’ website that allows you to enter any two objects and watch them magically fuse together to make a strange, third one. Entries to a Fevikwik AI contest included a weighing machine fused with a ‘welcome’ doormat to keep pesky guests away, a laptop fused with a router to get work done faster, and a massive fan stuck atop a treadmill to keep you cool while you work out.

Apart from a social media contest, Pidilite also released a series of videos that demonstrate not only that Fevikwik can stick any two objects together, but that generative AI is all about imagining literally anything that can make your life better—a young girl worried about messing up her makeup while chopping onions affixes a hand mirror to her chopping board with ‘Fevikwik AI pack’, and an uncle unable to reach an itch on his back finally finds relief by attaching a hairbrush to a long stick with Fevikwik. The series follows more such situations and Pidilite released the videos in major Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Malayalam.

The concept is irreverent—just what Fevikwik is known for—and trending too, as it links itself with AI while driving home the point that Fevikwik can stick literally anything together.

