Piyush Pandey: End of a legendary inning2 min read 27 Sep 2023, 12:55 AM IST
Ogilvy India Tuesday announced that Piyush Pandey has stepped down from the post of chairman global creative and executive chairman. He will now be the chief advisor and will work closely with the leadership team and with major clients. He has been replaced by VR Rajesh. The new change will come into effect from 1 January 2024.