Piyush Pandey: End of a legendary inning

Ogilvy India Tuesday announced that Piyush Pandey has stepped down from the post of chairman global creative and executive chairman. He will now be the chief advisor and will work closely with the leadership team and major clients

The 40 years of partnership between Piyush Pandey and Ogilvy started in 1982, when after trying his fate in everything from cricket (Ranji Trophy cricket player) to tea tasting and construction business, he landed in advertising.

Piyush Pandey was born in Jaipur. His first brush with advertising was when he was in school. He and his brother participated in radio ads. They sang and did voiceovers for soaps, agarbattis, and locks etc.

Piyush Pandey is not only credited to change the language of Indian advertising from English to Hindi, but also breaking the creative monotone with work for brands such as Asian Paints, Cadbury and Fevicol. His game-changer 'Egg' film gave brand makers the licence to take creative leaps and start lateral thinking.

The iconic 1993 Cadbury campaign ‘Kuch Khaas Hai Hum Sabhi Mein’ – the dancing girl ad as it is popularly known – is one of the masterpieces from his portfolio. It has proved to be an inspiration across generations and the ad was recreated in 2021 again.

He is also known for his famous election slogan - "Ab ki baar Modi sarkar" which he wrote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his first Indian election in 2014

Pandey was awarded Lion of St Mark, the Cannes Lions’ Lifetime Achievement Award, along with brother and filmmaker Prasoon Pandey. It is the highest honour that the Cannes International Festival of Creativity bestows on creative geniuses within the communications industry.

The Pandey brothers were not only the first Asians to win the award, but were also the first from WPP to be awarded a Lion of St Mark.

Besides, Pandey was the first Asian to be a jury president at the Cannes Film Festival, in 2004.

He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from CLIO Awards in 2012. He is also the first person in advertising to receive the Padma Shri, an award conferred by the President of India.

“He batted and hit sixes time and time again while doing so. There’s no bigger giant in our industry than Piyush right now. The biggest hallmark of a giant is the succession that it creates. The team he has put together have been here for 20 plus years and there’s an incredible group of giants who will be taking over," Campaign India quoted Devika Seth Bulchandani, global chief executive officer, Ogilvy, as saying

