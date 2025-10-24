Piyush Pandey and the art of connecting with India’s masses
- Fevicol, Cadbury, Vodafone—Piyush Pandey made them all unforgettable with campaigns that told India’s stories and connected brands to millions of consumers.
In a casual banter at an industry event in 2008, this writer asked a bunch of young executives from India's advertising industry if they felt overwhelmed in the presence of creative legends from all over the world at an international event they had just returned from. One of them pointed at Piyush Pandey and said: “Mere paas baap hai (referring to Pandey as the ‘father of Indian advertising’). Why should I be afraid?"