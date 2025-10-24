Piyush Pandey: The man who gave India its most unforgettable ads, leaving a storied legacy

Advertising industry veteran Piyush Pandey has passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday after battling a month-long illness. The mind that gave Indian advertising its distinctive identity and flair had been the face of Ogilvy India. Known for his trademark moustache, hearty laugh, and keen insight into Indian consumers, he transformed ads from mere English-speaking displays into stories reflecting everyday life and heartfelt emotion.

Piyush Pandey joined Ogilvy in 1982 and played a key role in bringing brand communication out of boardrooms and into the everyday lives of Indians. His campaigns for Asian Paints, Cadbury, Fevicol, and Hutch did not just sell products—they became part of popular culture, setting new standards for advertising in Indian languages.

Under Pandey’s leadership, Ogilvy India became one of the most awarded agencies worldwide. In 2018, he and his brother, filmmaker Prasoon Pandey, became the first Asians to receive the Lion of St Mark at Cannes Lions, a recognition of a lifetime of creative achievement.

Piyush Pandey believed that advertising should connect with people first and impress them later. “Somewhere, you need to touch the hearts,” he often said—a principle that guided his strategy, storytelling, and craft.

Pandey stepped down as Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India in 2023 to take on an advisory role, leaving behind a legacy credited with giving Indian advertising its confidence and identity.

His influence extended beyond brands. He helped shape one of India’s most memorable political slogans of the last decade. Perhaps his greatest legacy, however, lies in the storytellers he mentored and inspired.

Early beginnings Born in Jaipur, Piyush Pandey’s first brush with advertising came early, when he and his brother Prasoon lent their voices to radio jingles for everyday products. Before joining Ogilvy in 1982, he explored cricket, tea tasting, and construction work. It was at Ogilvy, however, that he discovered his true calling—redefining how India communicated with itself.

Breaking the mould At just 27, Pandey entered an industry dominated by English and elite aesthetics. He broke the mould with campaigns that spoke the language of the people. His work for Asian Paints’ Har Khushi Mein Rang Laye, Cadbury’s Kuch Khaas Hai, Fevicol’s iconic “Egg” ad, and Hutch’s pug campaign became part of India’s popular culture.