Plum BodyLovin’ appoints Ananya Pandey as brand ambassador

There is an immediate, almost seamless connection between Ananya Panday’s personality and the brand’s DNA of being vibrant, light-hearted, quirky & delightful, making the partnership a natural fit, the company said
NEW DELHI :Pureplay Skin Sciences-owned BodyLovin’, a bath & body brand by Plum, has signed up Bollywood actor Ananya Panday as its brand ambassador. The actor will promote the brand’s body mists, perfumes, and deodorants in campaigns across media platforms, the company said.
There is an immediate, almost seamless connection between Ananya Panday’s personality and the brand’s DNA of being vibrant, light-hearted, quirky & delightful, making the partnership a natural fit, the company said in a statement.
Shankar Prasad, CEO & founder of the company, said, “We’re elated to be associated with one of the most promising actresses and youth icons in India today. Her cheerful persona and dynamism blend perfectly with the brand, and this alliance is a step forward towards becoming the preferred choice for India when it comes to delightful & premium fragrances. We are thrilled to have her on board & can’t wait for everyone to see the collaboration come to life, soon!"
Actor Ananya Panday said, “As someone who has always loved good fragrances & all things fun, this association with them was one I didn’t have to think twice about. Given my love for animals, I also loved that the brand is 100% vegan & cruelty-free," she said.
In March this year, the online beauty brand had raised $35 million in funding led by A91 Partners. Till date, Plureplay Skin Sciences has raised about $50 million in institutional funding.
According to a study, India’s D2C sales could reach $60 billion by FY27. Shiprocket-CII-Praxis in their study said many D2C brands have crossed ₹100 crore in revenue in 3-5 years of launch.