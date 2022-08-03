Plum BodyLovin’ appoints Ananya Pandey as brand ambassador

Shankar Prasad, CEO & founder of the company, said, “We’re elated to be associated with one of the most promising actresses and youth icons in India today. Her cheerful persona and dynamism blend perfectly with the brand, and this alliance is a step forward towards becoming the preferred choice for India when it comes to delightful & premium fragrances. We are thrilled to have her on board & can’t wait for everyone to see the collaboration come to life, soon!"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}