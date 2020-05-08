Pratap Bose steps down from advertising venture The Social Street

NEW DELHI: Advertising old hand Pratap Bose has stepped down from marketing communication agency The Social Street that he co-founded in 2015. He was serving as the agency's chairman and founding partner.

On Friday, Bose confirmed his exit to Mint, but did not divulge further details on his move. He was the chief operating officer at DDB Mudra group prior to setting up his own agency.

Other co-founders including Bose's former colleague and Mudra Communications president Mandeep Malhotra, entrepreneur Arjun Reddy and Pradeep Uppalapati, former senior director and India lead for global corporate development team at tech firm Accenture continue to be with the agency.

In January, The Social Street launched The Blank Canvas, its new division designed to provide integrated outdoor services. It is led by Nitin Rastogi as the division’s president. Rastogi was earlier serving as the agency’s associate vice-president.

The agency also offers solutions across retail, shopper, events, promotions, activations, sports marketing, media, digital, content and creative consultancy.

With offices in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai along with satellite offices in 15 odd cities in the country, The Social Street worked with clients such as Aditya Birla Capital, Disney Consumer Products, ITC Ltd, Goldmedal Switches & Systems and Bandhan Bank. The agency has won multiple awards at the Abbys and Goafest, two key advertising industry awards in the country.

