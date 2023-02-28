Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Advertising /  Print ad volumes grew 13% in 2022: Report

Print ad volumes grew 13% in 2022: Report

1 min read . 05:59 PM IST Varuni Khosla
Jacket-full page advertisements were the most preferred ad position, and sales promotion advertising covered 32% of ad space in print (istock)

Services sector had the highest share in the advertising space, accounting for 16% of all ads, whereas the education sector had 14% of the ad volume

Print advertisements witnessed 13% year-on-year volume growth per publication In 2022, with consistent growth in each quarter, found a new report.

As per the report by TAM Media Research, ‘Rewinding 2022 for Advertising in Print’, the services sector had the highest share in the advertising space. It accounted for 16% of all ads, whereas the education sector had 14% of the ad volume. Cars and properties/real estate were the top two categories, each of which had a 5% share of the ad space.

SBS Biotech that sells the Dr. Ortho brand and Maruti Suzuki India were the top two advertisers, while Fiitjee and Maruti car range were the top brands in print.

Retail outlets in the jewellers segment saw the highest increase in terms of pure ad volume growth while companies like Patanjali Wellness Ltd and LIC-IPO were the top exclusive advertisers and brands respectively. Deepavali-themed ads had the highest share of ad space in print at 45%, with Jiomart.com, Tanishq’s Alekhya, and Prestige ranges being the top three brands with this theme.

Jacket-full page advertisements were the most preferred ad position, and sales promotion advertising covered 32% of ad space in print, added the report. During the calendar year, there were a total of 1.85 lakh brands that advertised in print.

While there was a consistent growth in each quarter of the calendar year, in 2022, the fourth quarter witnessed the highest ad volume growth of 22% as compared to the first quarter. October 2022 marked the highest share of ad volume of 14%, while November 2022 witnessed the lowest share of ad volume of 6%.

The top 10 categories accounted for 38% of ad share in 2022, with the car category taking over the two wheelers segment. Two out of the top ten categories of advertiser categories were auto and education sectors each.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
