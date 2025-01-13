Protean eGov Technologies has launched its latest brand campaign, ‘Apni Kahaani Ka Hero,’ featuring acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi as brand ambassador. The campaign, created by Ogilvy India, aims to showcase the company’s contribution to empowering citizens through digital public infrastructure (DPI) services such as PAN cards, National Pension System (NPS) enrolment and eKYC verification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By weaving in Tripathi’s personal journey from a small-town upbringing to becoming a celebrated Bollywood figure, the ad strives to strike a chord with aspirational India. The storyline taps into the quintessential Indian dream of rising from humble beginnings to achieving success. It depicts Tripathi reflecting on his rural roots and highlighting how access to critical government services shaped his path. The ad draws a subtle parallel between Tripathi’s life journey and the essential services offered by Protean, underscoring the company’s role in facilitating smoother citizen interactions with government processes.

Emphasizing the tagline “Protean: Impacting everyone, every day," the campaign positions the brand as a vital yet understated enabler of progress for millions of lives in India.

The campaign presents an inspiring and thoughtfully crafted narrative that positions Protean as an enabler of dreams in Digital Bharat. While the emotional storytelling and relatable brand messaging are compelling, the campaign could benefit from more detailed information and a stronger call to action to ensure viewers clearly understand the brand’s offerings.

What works Relatability through storytelling: Pankaj Tripathi is an inspired choice as brand ambassador. His humble, grounded personality resonates strongly with tier-II and III cities, which form a significant part of Protean's target audience. His own life story mirrors the aspirations of many Indians, making the ad relatable and emotionally engaging.

Emotional connect: The emotional storytelling approach strikes a chord with viewers. The ad taps into nostalgia and the aspirations of middle-class India, making it memorable. The campaign doesn’t just promote services; it tells a story of hope and transformation, aligning with Protean’s broader mission.

Clear brand message: The ad effectively communicates the brand's purpose of enabling digital access to public services. The emphasis on essential services like PAN cards, pensions and KYC makes the brand's role in people's lives tangible.

Timely taunch: With the ongoing push towards financial inclusion and digital public services in India, this campaign is well-timed. It reinforces the government’s agenda while positioning Protean as a significant contributor to this movement.

Areas for improvement Lack of clarity on services: While the ad creates a strong emotional impact, it doesn’t do enough to clearly explain Protean’s specific services. Viewers may walk away inspired, but still unsure of the brand’s exact offerings beyond the generic mention of PAN cards, pensions and eKYC.

Lengthy ad: At 3 minutes 45 seconds, the ad is too long for a digital-first campaign. While the storytelling is engaging, the narrative could have been tighter. A 90-120 second version would likely be more effective in holding attention, especially on social media platforms.

No clear CTA: The ad misses an opportunity to direct viewers towards actionable next steps. A clear call-to-action (CTA), such as a website link or an app download prompt, could have helped guide viewers to engage further with Protean's services.

Production quality: The ad's visual appeal is a major strength. It captures the essence of rural India beautifully, with vibrant imagery and nostalgic elements. The background score complements the narrative, adding to the emotional resonance.

Overall impact: The campaign succeeds in creating emotional resonance and building brand familiarity, particularly in semi-urban and rural markets. However, the ad could have delivered a stronger functional message by focusing more on Protean’s core services.