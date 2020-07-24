French advertising firm Publicis Groupe on Friday announced it integration with Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) and a joint leadership team that will oversee BBH-PWW (Publicis Worldwide) India.

Publicis had acquired BBH in 2012. Both the agency brands will continue to operate separately.

The joint leadership team of BBH-PWW wil be led by Subhash Kamath as chief executive and Russell Barrett as chief executive and chief creative officer.

“BBH has an unmatched creative pedigree and strong brand equity both globally and in India. Bundled alongside PWW’s scale, reach, structural muscle and longstanding credentials, it gives us an opportunity to establish a creative powerhouse. A powerhouse that will also have full access and backing of the Groupe’s Power of One across media, PR, data, tech, commerce, experiential, content and production," said Anupriya Acharya, chief executive, Publicis Groupe South Asia.

Kamat comes with 32 years of work experience, of which he has spent two decades in senior leadership roles. Before starting at BBH, he was the group CEO at Bates 141 (a WPP owned agency) and chief operating officer (COO) at Ambience Publicis, part of Publicis Groupe. He also serves as the current vice-chairman of regulator The Advertising Standards Council of India.

"Given the investments made by the group in so many future facing capabilities, especially digital & content, I see a huge opportunity for both BBH and PWW in bringing them all together to create complete and modern solutions for our clients," said Kamat.

Barrett joins with 24 years of experience having worked at Rediffusion DY&R, Ogilvy, Leo Burnett and Bates 141. He has been at BBH for about 10 years. As chief creative officer (CCO), Barrett has spearheaded the agency’s production offering along with playing an instrumental part in its foray into entertainment, content and social.

“Over the past 10 years at BBH, we’ve been able to build a strong, differentiated point of view through our work. While the Publicis Worldwide brand has an enviable roster of clients and specialisations, along with some amazing talent so the impact we can have in the market for our clients can be tremendous," said Barrett.

Meanwhile, the existing management of BBH India will continue to be associated with the agency. Srija Chatterjee and Arvind Krishnan will continue as managing director of PWW India and BBH India respectively. Sanjay Sharma will be in-charge of account planning function across the new structure encompassing BBH and PWW as managing director and chief strategy officer.

