New Delhi: Publicis Media India on Tuesday said it has merged two of its digital marketing agencies Convonix and Resultrix under the Performics brand. With the restructuring, Performics has become one of the largest performance marketing firm offering services in digital marketing, data, technology, and analytics in the country.

The founders of Convonix -- Pallav Jain and Sarfaraz Khimani -- will serve as co-chief executives of Performics India and will report to Publicis Media India Chief Executive Officer Anupriya Acharya.

“We stand at an important growth juncture and it is imperative that we put accelerated focus on next-frontier areas in marketing communications like machine learning, artificial intelligence, consulting, automation and the like. The current changes reflect our endeavor to create a compelling offering with an effective structure that supports evolving client needs," said Acharya in a statement.

Founded in 2003, Convonix has evolved from being a search engine optimization organisation in India to become an integrated digital marketing solutions provider. It was acquired by Publicis Groupe in 2013.

Publicis Media also announced a new head of global partnerships role for India. Tanmay Mohanty will take over the mantle in addition to his current role of Zenith India group CEO. In this role Tanmay will bring in a more strategic and holistic approach to global partnerships in India and ensure greater Groupe and client connectivity with partners such as Google, Facebook, Adobe, and Microsoft amongst others.

“Mohanty is a proven leader with a successful track-record of accomplishment of leading in the digital first space and then bringing that thinking to the larger integrated media space. He has brought in value and substance to every client conversation across Zenith and Resultrix. I am sure with his strong product focus and client need-gap understanding, he will shape our global partnerships in India well," Acharya said.

Publicis Media India consists of Zenith India supported by Performics.Resultrix and Starcom India supported by Performics.Convonix. Its clientele include Nestlé, Dabur, Parle Products, Fiat Chrysler, GSK, OnePlus, Lenovo, Motorola, Nykaa, Ola, Citi, AirBnb, Micromax, Toyota, Honeywell, Singapore Tourism Board, Fox Networks, Hennes&Mauritz among others.



