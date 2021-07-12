Puma India signs 18 athletes ahead of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Sports brand Puma on Monday announced that it has signed 18 Indian athletes who will represent the country in national and international events across sporting disciplines like shooting, hockey, track and field, boxing, table tennis, discus throw and badminton. These athletes are set to participate in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 which will begin from 23 July.

The brand will also launch a campaign ‘Only See Great’ highlighting how these athletes have strived for greatness during such extraordinary times.

With an aim to bring about a mindset transformation towards equality in sports, the brand said that it is focused on supporting talent across multiple sporting disciplines. In addition to ace boxing champion, Mary Kom and Indian national sprinter, Dutee Chand, the brand has signed boxer Pooja Rani; track and field athlete Tejinder Singh; shooter Manu Bhaker; swimmer Srihari Nataraj; hockey players Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Savita Punia, Sushila Chanu, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Gurjit Kaur and Udita Duhan. The list also includes para-athletes like shooter Avani Lekhara; table tennis champ Bhavina Patel and discus throw athlete Ekta Bhayan.

“As these players continue to lead the way with their strength and athleticism, it's equally important to work with them to break down barriers on the field of play. As a brand, we strongly believe that being unique is a great strength and our unwavering commitment to inclusivity in sports is testament to this. “Our athletes have time and again proven their mettle. I am sure with their grit and determination they will continue to outperform themselves," said Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, Puma India & Southeast Asia.

Brands across categories are backing the India contingent that will represent the country at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), for instance, has signed brands such as Edelweiss, INOX Group and Nippon Paint as national sponsors. While dairy brand Amul, Raymond and JSW Group has come on board as partners. Raymond is the official styling partner. MPL Sports Foundation has come on board as principal sponsor in a deal worth 80 million rupees that covers the Tokyo Olympics as well as the Asian and Commonwealth Games next year.

