Race for IPL 2020’s sponsorship heats up

With Chinese mobile brand Vivo opting out of title sponsorship, the slot is up for grabs. “Unacademy wants to give this a fair chance. By bidding for IPL sponsorship, the ed-tech firm is looking at becoming one of the top global brands. The title sponsorship will help the 100% homegrown brand, having no Chinese investors, to enhance its brand through IPL," said the person, while declining to comment on the asking price being negotiated. Currently, Unacademy is the official partner for IPL until 2023.