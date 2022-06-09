Radio ad volumes rise by 20% y-o-y Jan- Mar ’222 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 07:40 PM IST
- Vicco Laboratories topped the advertiser list from January to March 2022 followed by LIC India, found a report by Tam AdEx
As radio ad volumes continue to recover, toothpaste has been among the top categories that has seen the highest increase in ad secondages with growth of 33 times on the radio followed by properties, real estates with 32% growth during January to March 2022 period compared to the same period the year before, found a new report.