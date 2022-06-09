As radio ad volumes continue to recover, toothpaste has been among the top categories that has seen the highest increase in ad secondages with growth of 33 times on the radio followed by properties, real estates with 32% growth during January to March 2022 period compared to the same period the year before, found a new report.

Vicco Laboratories topped the advertiser list from January to March 2022 followed by LIC India, found a new report by Tam AdEx that has put out its quarterly report on the radio medium.

In terms of growth percentage, the toothpastes category witnessed the highest growth percentage among the top 10. It said Vicco Laboratories, Ultratech Cement, Bank Of Baroda, and Reliance Retail had a positive rank shift compared to the corresponding quarter the year before. They were also the new entrants in the top 10 advertisers‘ list on the radio, said the report.

They reported that during this quarter, there were a total of about 4,100 brands present on radio. Vicco Vajradanti Paste topped the list of brands, followed by LIC Housing Finance. Three of the 10 top brands were related to LIC India. Banking and finance were the top categories with three brands being from there while two were from the food and beverage sector.

The top 10 cities accounted for 68% of total ad volumes on the medium. Gujarat was on the top with 18% share of ad volumes on the radio followed by Maharashtra with 17% share. Top five states accounted for 63% of total ad volumes and south radio stations accounted for 24% share on radio. New Delhi topped among the 18 cities on radio followed by Jaipur in second position. Figures are based on secondages for radio, commercial ads only.

Pune, it added, saw the highest rise in ad volumes growth during January and March 2022 i.e. rise of 55% compared to the same quarter the year prior.