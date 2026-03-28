Ads of alcoholic drinks, tobacco, cigarettes prohibited from display in trains, stations, says Railways

Union Railways Ministry said on Saturday advertisements that are objectionable in the eyes of law like alcoholic drinks, tobacco and smoking are prohibited from being displayed in stations and trains.

“Indian Railways has formulated comprehensive Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) policies to earn non-fare revenue through advertisement and branding initiatives. Under the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising policy, there are opportunities for advertising in circulating areas of stations,” the Railways Ministry said in a statement.

“Rail Display Network (RDN) policy enables digital advertising through screens and display systems in stations and circulating areas. In addition, mobile assets such as trains and coaches (both inside and outside) have been leveraged for branding and advertising under extant guidelines,” it added.

What ads are prohibited According to the Railways Ministry, advertisements of alcoholic drinks, cigarettes, bidis, other tobacco products, private insurance companies offering policies against railway accidents, ads against background scenes which are erotic in character, competitive, and ads from other modes of transport are not permitted.

“For advertisements displayed in trains, prior approval to every Advertising Plan is mandatory and has to be submitted to the office of Divisional Authority of the concerned Railway Division. However, brand selection for display of advertisement is advertising agency’s prerogative. Advertising agency is required to follow Central/ State Laws for display of advertisements,” said the statement.

The Ministry also cautioned that in case of any violation, an immediate corrective action will be taken.

Railways imposes ₹ 10 lakh fine on IRCTC over food quality complaint Recently, the Ministry of Railways has increased its oversight of its subsidiary, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), by levying a ₹10 lakh penalty following a formal grievance from a traveler. A passenger's report concerning the standard of meals served on train number 21896 (Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express) on March 15 was addressed with high priority, leading to the substantial fine against IRCTC.

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Additionally, a punitive charge of ₹50 lakh has been handed to the specific service provider involved, alongside a directive for their contract to be terminated.

A representative for Indian Railways affirmed that the protection and satisfaction of passengers remain their primary goals. In the meantime, the ministry clarified that the national carrier provides approximately 58 crore meals every year across its network, with grievance rates averaging a minimal 0.0008%, a figure that also accounts for reports regarding excessive pricing.

Subsequent to investigations into such reports, penalties totaling ₹2.6 crore have been enforced throughout the last three years. During the course of 2025, three separate cases involving physical confrontations between pantry car employees and travelers have been documented. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against the implicated catering staff by the appropriate units of the Government Railway Police.