NEW DELHI: Beverage maker Parle Agro has roped in actor Ram Charan along Alia Bhatt to endorse its mango drink brand Frooti ahead of summer.

Beverage makers had missed out on two consecutive summer seasons as successive waves of the coronavirus pandemic had led to lockdowns.

Summer is key for large beverage makers who typically roll out new launches and line-up campaigns during the season.

“We kick start our season announcing Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt as the face for Frooti; both admirable personalities whose appeal and popularity is rooted deep in the hearts of the people," said Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director and CMO, Parle Agro.

The beverage maker will roll out several campaigns for its brands this summer.

“We are excited about rolling out, for the very first time, four mega campaigns this summer. Unlike the last two seasons, we are eager to connect and engage with our consumers’ whole heartedly and make this summer our best ever," Chauhan said.

Parle Agro sells brands such as Frooti, Appy, Appy Fizz, B-Fizz, Frio, among others, in India, with its products retailing from over 1.9 million outlets across the country.

The company is known for having big-ticket celebrities back its brands. Priyanka Chopra is the face for Appy Fizz, while Arjun Kapoor endorses B Fizz. It recently roped in Varun Dhawan for its flavoured milk brand Smoodh.

