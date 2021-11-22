NEW DELHI: Tata AIG General Insurance has announced its new campaign ‘ Trusted Naam, Fantastic Kaam ’ with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. The campaign has been conceptualised by creative agency What’s Your Problem.

The campaign, the company said, is focused on putting the needs of consumer ahead of any terms and conditions. It features the actor playing characters like that of a lady and a freezing cadet. Kapoor, they said, who plays himself in the ad film, has leveraged both his legacy and talent of getting into the skin of the character to drive home the message of the campaign.

The films focus on the ‘naam and kaam’ philosophy by exploring the dynamism between the superstar and a young celebrity manager who can’t wrap his head around his boss's extreme efforts. The campaign also highlights the offerings by the insurer with a series of quirky feature-led shorties.

In the film, the actor is shown to be in character of a woman - a character he is preparing for in his next role.

Amit Akali, co-founder and chief creative officer, Wondrlab said, “The immediate thought when conceptualising this was ‘sirf trusted naam nahin, fantastic kaam bhi’. There was one celebrity who not only lived up to his family name and legacy, but had put in efforts to go beyond, and that was Ranbir Kapoor."

The insurance company has been innovating to give benefits that are relevant to its new-age customers. Parag Ved, president, consumer business, Tata AIG General Insurance added, “Our focus has always been to be transparent and create awareness about the various aspects consumers should consider while signing up for insurance. The current campaign does just that, put consumers first and educate them. Ranbir was the perfect fit as he brings in legacy which our brand is also attached to."

The campaign will be spread across mainline & digital (TV, social media, OTT, digital and influencer marketing).

According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the insurance industry in India was expected to reach $280 billion by 2020. The life insurance industry is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2023 and the overall insurance penetration was pegged at 4.2% in FY20-21, with life insurance penetration at 3.2% and non-life insurance penetration at 1%. In terms of insurance density, India’s overall density was around at $78 in the same fiscal.

