NEW DELHI: Actor Ranveer Singh and cricketer MS Dhoni are the most recalled brand ambassadors in the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) study on advertising recall in IPL 2021.

The annual IPL ad recall research was conducted by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) ten days after the start of the league this year.

The research polled 879 respondents in the age group of 18 to 35 years (comprising of 481 males and 398 females) across India.

The IIHB team used its proprietorial CELEBAR tool based on Celebrity Brand Association & Recognition to assign a metric score to each celebrity and associated brand. The tool takes into account - the spontaneous recall of the brand, celebrity, association between brand & celebrity together, recency of communication, media weight behind the campaign, and solus versus multiple brands using the celebrity.

MS Dhoni had a CELEBAR score of 87, up from 82 at the last IPL. His spontaneous recall was an unusually high 82%. His association with Dream 11 was also very constant at 79% from the last edition making the fantasy platform the most recalled brand. He got 9% association with IPL/Star TV, 8% brand association with Indigo Paints, 6% with Orient Fans for Orient Fans and Livfast Solar. 2% recall came from SunFeast Yippee. So, most of Dhoni’s brand goodness got hijacked by Dream 11, much like last year.

Ranveer Singh achieved a score of 86, empirically almost equal to that of MS Dhoni. But his association was more democratically spread with Jio Fiber at 56%, JD mart at 48%, My11Circle at 22%, and Bingo at 18%.

Both Dhoni and Singh gained massively also on account of their main brands spending disproportionately large amounts of media money which made them exponentially more visible than other competing celebrities.

Kohli trailed far behind occupying the third spot with a score of 45 which is mostly derived by his 94% association with MRF tyres. Bluestar is in low single digits on association.

Salman Khan at a CELEBAR of 38, owes 82% recall to Rajshree elaichi and the balance to Pepsi. Rishabh Pant climbed up interestingly to number five on the strength of his JSW appearances.

Varun Dhawan had 76% of his recall from Lux Cozi and much lower from Frooti. Alia owed most of her recall to Frooti with scattered mentions of Dark Fantasy.

Interestingly, IPL seems to be running no/few ads with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and even with cricketers Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul or Hardik Pandya, or the media weightages behind those ads were too insignificant to be noticed by viewers.

The Cred ad for Rahul Dravid was spontaneously recalled by 17% of respondents but only 2% remembered Jackie Shroff and only 1% mentioned Kumar Sanu for the same brand.

The Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) ads had 22% recall but most respondents got the protagonists mixed up, with the most attributing the messaging to Dhoni and Kohli.

Dream 11’s association with multiple cricketers was mentioned by many respondents but most were not sure if they remembered current creatives. Only the connect with MS Dhoni was unambiguous.

Despite heavy media weights, Vimal elaichi ad featuring Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan had only an 8% recall. Netmeds with Kareena Kapoor and Renuka Shahane had a good 9% recall. Priyanka Chopra’s Appy Fizz and Katrina’s Slice were almost not recalled. Hema Malini managed 3% recall on Kent RO. Ranbir Kapoor’s Asian Paints managed 4% while Kareena Kapoor’s and Pankaj Tripathi’s Berger creatives got below 1%. Ayushmann Khurrana was remembered by less than 1% in Urban Company. Gajaraj Rao was mentioned in less than 1% for Voltas. Unacademy featuring Sunil Gavaskar and Harsha Bhogle too scored poorly at 2%. Gamezy featuring KL Rahul got less than 1% recall.

Of ads without celebrities, the most remembered were Phone Pe (32%), Byju’s (31%), Vivo (22%), One Plus (21%), Groww (20%), Upstox (20%), Kia (19%), MPL (18%), Bisleri (11%), PharmEasy (11%), Thums Up(9%), Coca Cola (6%), Renault Kiger (6%), Tata Safari (6%), Skoda (3%), Ajio (3%), Dark Fantasy (2%), LinkedIn (2%), Raymond (2%) and Tuborg (1%).

“MS Dhoni and Ranveer Singh had a disproportionate share of visibility and recall in the IPL research we just conducted. This was in sync with the ultra-high recall of the brands they respectively endorse", said Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor of IIHB. “It is interesting nevertheless to note that brands without celebrities like Phone Pe, Byju’s, and others too have done well wherever media investments are heavy."

