Ranveer Singh pips Virat Kohli as most valued celebrity in 20224 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Kohli’s brand value has seen a decline for two consecutive years, especially after he left the captaincy of the men’s cricket team
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has become the most valued celebrity for endorsements in 2022, replacing Indian batter Virat Kohli, according to a new ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation’ report by corporate investigation and risk consulting firm, Kroll.
