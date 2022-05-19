NEW DELHI: In a first, Razorpay has collaborated with six startup founders for its new campaign, aimed at spreading awareness about automated payroll management.

The campaign features Shashank Mehta, founder, The Whole Truth Foods; Ankur Warikoo of Nearbuy; Ragini Das, co-founder, Leap.Club; Awais Ahmed, founder & CEO of Pixxel; Sanskriti Dawle, co-founder and CEO, Thinkerbell Labs; and Siddharth Maheshwari, founder, Newton School.

With the 60-second campaign, Razoprpay hopes to drive home the point that payroll management need not be difficult for startups and entrepreneurs.

The campaign will be live across 11 cities - Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Jaipur.

Gaurav Ramdev, head of marketing at RazorpayX, said, “We want founders to focus on their business growth, building new ideas, thinking scale and leave challenges around managing payroll to us - this is the key message we desire to amplify far and wide into the start-up and entrepreneurial ecosystem. We wanted to showcase the real conquerors of payroll management who have used our product first-hand and are our true brand evangelists."

As per a report by advertising agency Dentsu India, digital spends will clock one-third of all advertising spends in India by next year. Of the total estimated advertising spend of ₹93,119 crore, digital will account for ₹35,809 crore in 2023, rising at a compounded annual growth rate of 14.75%. It expects the advertising industry to reach ₹81,025 crore by end of 2022 up 14.6% from ₹70,715 crore in 2021.