Real money gaming industry leads in advertising violations: ASCI report

Real money gaming industry leads in advertising violations: ASCI report2 min read 17 May 2023, 12:35 PM IST
While print and television advertisers demonstrated high compliance at 94%, the overall compliance dropped to 81% due to digital
New Delhi: The real money gaming industry has surpassed the education sector to emerge as the most violative in advertising, according to a recent report by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). The report revealed that 92% of gaming advertisements reviewed during FY23 were not compliant with real-money gaming guidelines, failed to alert consumers to financial loss and addiction risks. Moreover, only half of the ads were voluntarily modified after being called out, making the sector the least compliant.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×