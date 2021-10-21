Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Advertising >Realme appoints KL Rahul as brand ambassador

Realme appoints KL Rahul as brand ambassador

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has appointed cricketer KL Rahul as its brand ambassador.
1 min read . 02:56 PM IST Varuni Khosla

  • India's smartphone market is set to hit a record high of 173 million units in 2021, growing 14% year-on-year

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Thursday said it has appointed international cricketer KL Rahul as its brand ambassador. The cricketer will endorse its smartphone category, the company said in a statement. Realme’s partnership with the athlete, it said, reinstates its brand ideology of being youth-oriented.

The company said it is currently the sixth largest smartphone brand in the category globally and the partnership will primarily target millennials in India.

"KL Rahul has created a recognisable niche among the youth. His performance in the sport, inspiring growth story, and effortless off-the-field style aligns with the brands’ ideology to be powerful and stylish, said Francis Wong, chief marketing officer of India, Europe and Latin America.

He added that the partnership will strengthen the brand proposition of cutting edge technology and quality-driven products.

KL Rahul said, “The brand has established itself as one of the leaders in the global market and that makes me proud to have associated myself with them. ‘Dare to Leap’ the company's tagline, he said, is something that he strongly resonates with.

Realme is a technology brand that was established in 2018 by founder Sky Li and Madhav Sheth in India.

India's smartphone market is set to hit a record high of 173 million units in 2021, growing 14% year-on-year, according to Counterpoint Research. More than 100 million smartphones are expected to be shipped during the second half of this year to the country.

