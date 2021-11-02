NEW DELHI: Dizo, a brand under smartphone brand realme's TechLife division, has launched its Diwali campaign, a digital ad which is an antithesis to regular Diwali campaigns. The ad campaign titled ClichedDiwaliAds calls out other Diwali campaigns around this time for being predictable.

Dizo is a subsidiary brand of the Chinese smartphone maker realme and sells wearables like watches, feature phones and some personal care electronic products.

The campaign, released this week, showcases nostalgic scenarios, which almost every Indian family experiences during the festivaseason. The video captures the essence of India’s festive mood with a tongue-in-cheek take on the most commonly used format of storytelling. The ad also integrates the company's own products in a non-cliche way. The campaign has been executed by White Rivers Media.

Abhilash Panda, CEO at Dizo India, said, “Dizo is for the ones who choose to be different and we have a singular mission to offer a smart technology for "every different you". Our brand is different, genuine, humorous and surprising. We love to experiment, push ourselves and reach out to the audience in our own different way."

Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and CEO of White Rivers Media, added, “Working on Dizo has been an absolute joy right from the beginning. The brand motto inspired us to conceptualise this Diwali campaign in the most unique, or as the team calls it ‘different’ way."

