redBus announces Allu Arjun as brand ambassador

NEW DELHI: RedBus, an online bus ticketing platform, has announced actor Allu Arjun as its official brand ambassador. Arjun will spearhead all major campaigns for the company, helping it connect with his fans spread across the country. He is slated to appear in promotional campaigns for the brand in the coming days. Arjun was appointed the company's ambassador for two years in 2017.
The company said it hopes Arjun will draw the attention of travellers to the brand and the industry as a whole, given his mass appeal. The company said after a two-year hiatus from serious and leisure travel, the intent to travel is currently at a peak, making it all the more pertinent for it to have Arjun at the helm of communications.
Arjun's Pushpa, an action drama film, released late last year, propelled him to a new league of stars and boosted his popularity, making him the right choice for the company.
RedBus will soon roll out a full-fledged integrated marketing campaign across TV, cinema, digital, social media, OOH platforms and app, with Arjun, that pivots on the narrative of “Travel Like a King".
Allu Arjun said, “I’m delighted to be engaging with them yet again, especially because it is a brand that engages with millions, connecting people to their destinations, with each journey being a story in itself, loaded with emotions and joys and as such, plays an important role in people’s lives. As an artist, I like to reach every place, win hearts and stir emotions and that is where I see synergies between the two of us. I look forward to the release of the first commercial soon."
Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus, added, “Our earlier association with Allu Arjun worked wonders for us. Since then his appeal has increased massively across the nation and so has the popularity of the brand. We therefore perceive a perfect match in each other’s brand image and believe he complements our efforts in reaching every town and village of the country.“