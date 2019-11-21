Fitness and lifestyle brand Reebok India’s new ad is a montage of young women sweating it out in stylish fitness clothing and accessories along with brand’s new ambassador Katrina Kaif. The campaign ‘She Got Ree’ shows how one can stay in their own unique way picking up exercises which best suit their lifestyles.

Created by advertising agency JWT India, the campaign features the myriad of options women have to stay fit including running, boxing, swimming and pilates. The campaign video, which features catchy music and impactful lyrics, has Kaif unleashing her energy in a free-spirited routine. The camera pans in and out to highlight Reebok’s women collection featuring sports bras, tights, tees, shoes and swimsuits. Uploaded on brand’s official YouTube channel on 21 November, the ad has garnered over 1, 26, 000 views so far.

Sunil Gupta, brand director, Reebok India said, “This isn’t just a sweat-dripping world of straining muscles, it’s a place in which the natural joy of movement finds expression through avenues such as the gym, the outdoors, and everywhere in between. Through the ‘She Got Ree’ campaign, we hope to inspire women to find their very own expression of fitness."

The campaign is being promoted across digital and social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Reebok, which has recently moved back to its old vector logo, positions itself as a ‘Women First’ brand. It focusses on encouraging women to initiate and bring about a physical, mental and social transformation in themselves. Reebok’s previous women focussed brand initiatives include product innovations such as PureMove Bra and Meet You There collection which offers comfortable gear and clothing. The brand has also executed women centric campaigns such as 'It’s not a man’s world’ inspiring women around the world to find their personal expression of fitness.

It competes with the likes of Puma, Adidas and Nike which are also chasing the burgeoning women fitness market in India.