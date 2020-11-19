Regulator to issues advertising norms for real-money online gaming platforms

NEW DELHI: Following the surge in real-money online gaming platforms, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) is expected to issue advertising guidelines for such platforms. The aim is to make advertising more responsible and ensure that it makes users aware about the financial and other risks that are associated with playing online games with real money, said a person familiar with the move.

NEW DELHI: Following the surge in real-money online gaming platforms, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) is expected to issue advertising guidelines for such platforms. The aim is to make advertising more responsible and ensure that it makes users aware about the financial and other risks that are associated with playing online games with real money, said a person familiar with the move.

The regulator has been working on the guidelines in consultation with the ministry of information and broadcasting, All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), and civil society members.

The regulator has been working on the guidelines in consultation with the ministry of information and broadcasting, All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), and civil society members.

Real-money gaming platforms gained traction during the pandemic-induced lockdowns when users took to online gaming in a big way. From rummy, poker to fantasy gaming there are multiple categories where real money is involved with firms such as Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), RummyPassion, Ace2Three, among others, increasing in popularity by advertising and sponsoring important events.

The person cited above said the guidelines are expected to prohibit gaming advertisements from depicting any person under the age of 18 years engaged in in a game of online gaming, playing for real money. These ads are likely to carry a disclaimer across print, television and digital platforms highlighting the financial risks involved. The firms will also be asked to restrain portraying these games as an alternate source of income in their campaigns.

“Regulations are always welcome. In a sunrise sector, they bring stability and clarity. MPL (Mobile Premier League) will comply fully and proactively with any regulation," said Dibyojyoti Mainak, vice president for policy and legal, Mobile Premier League, an e-Sports platform where users can compete in multiple skill-based mobile gaming tournaments.

As per a recent KPMG study, online gaming grew 45% in FY20 with the user base surpassing 365 million by March on real-money games (RMGs). As India is a mobile-first country, more than 90% of users play games on their phones. The online gaming market, worth more than $500 million now, could be worth $1.1 billion by 2021. In 2019, around 5.6 billion mobile gaming apps were downloaded in India – the highest in the world and representing nearly 13% of gaming apps globally.