NEW DELHI: Online insurance platform RenewBuy has launched its first 360-degree ad campaign with film actor Rajkummar Rao as its first brand ambassador. The campaign, the company said, highlights its promise of addressing consumer’s insurance needs through digital led insurance POSP (Point of Sale Person) advisor network.

The 'Smart Tech, Right Advice' campaign discusses how consumers can avail insurance policies digitally, from any part of the country, with the support of its insurance advisors. While consumers can always buy insurance directly, experience has shown that they still need a human connect who can help customers understand the product, its terms and conditions.

Devesh Joshi, chief marketing officer of the firm, said through the 360-degree national campaign, they are targeting more than 700 million consumers. "This campaign is our first media-led consumer outreach programme. We are integrating television, print, radio, OOH and digital for maximum consumer outreach across the country. The national media outreach will help us build a strong affinity with the consumers as well as in our mega partner onboarding objective, especially in tier 2 and beyond."

He added that in emerging markets, there is still a gap in terms of awareness of insurance, and product accessibility. Digitally enabled insurance advisors have been playing an instrumental role in building awareness along with making insurance accessible.

"We are happy to onboard Rajkummar Rao as brand ambassador; his brand persona perfectly matches our ethos. His mass audience connect across geography and demography will help our brand connect with our core target group across consumers and insurance advisor ecosystem. The campaign is phased into two stages and nine regional languages to help us maximise our reach," he said.

Rao said the digital platform can help in taking insurance products to every nook and corner of the country. “I feel proud to be associated with them and cannot wait for the world to see their stories."

The campaign has been designed and conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India. Bobby Pawar, its chairman, said the question was how they needed to communicate the message impactfully and meaningfully.

The India Brand Equity Foundation, a government export promotion agency for the distribution of and sale of products in India, said the overall market size of the insurance sector is expected to be $280 billion in 2020. The life insurance industry is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2023.

