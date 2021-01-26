Republic Day ads: Made in India key theme

A variety of homegrown firms have highlighted their contribution to the country's growth through 72nd Republic Day campaigns this year, building on PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' call and riding on the sentiment towards supporting local brands.

Parle Products, the makers of Parle - G biscuits, released an integrated campaign titled 'Swadeshi' that talks about the ‘Made in India, made by India’ concept and celebrates the country's heterogeneity while invoking a sense of solidarity. The campaign has been conceptualised by advertising agency Rediffusion.

“This film is a humble tribute from Parle Products, recognising the importance of its loyal customers and their strong association with the brand. We have always considered ourselves to be the ‘Son of the soil’ and with each passing day, Parle Products is evolving and adapting, just like our country," said Mayank Shah, senior category head, Parle Products.

Through #GodrejForIndia campaign, created by Creativeland Asia, Godrej Group is celebrating the transformation of India, and group's emotional connect with the country. The group, among many other contributions, talks about its refrigerated distribution of the preventive shield of covid vaccines across the country in the campaign.

“Our campaign #GodrejForIndia attempts to capture our journey, beliefs, values and our efforts to provide many diverse solutions of national interest and importance," said Tanya Dubash, executive director and chief brand officer, Godrej Group.

Consumer durables firm Voltas Limited launched CelebratingASelfReliantFuture campaign a tribute to young entrepreneurs who are paving the way to create a self-reliant nation. The company claimed that it has trained 21,556 students across 26 centres under Voltas’ various skill development programmes.

“This Republic Day, let's take a pause, and look into this new wave of young entrepreneurs, who have fought against all challenges, to establish their ideas into fruitful, self-reliant businesses, in the backdrop of the pandemic," said Deba Ghoshal, vice-president and head of marketing, Voltas.

Meanwhile, e-commerce platform Amazon India chose to celebrate Karigari (craftmanship) by Indian craftsmen across various regions in 'Handcrafted with love' campaign, created by Ogilvy India. Launched in 2016, Karigar platform has benefitted over 10 lakhs sellers and today over 60,000 products, including over 270 unique arts and crafts from over 20 states are showcased on the Karigar storefront.

“Handcrafted, With Love campaign is an ode to the undying spirit and exquisite skills of Karigars, artisans and weavers, many of whom are helping keep various art forms alive," said Pranav Bhasin, director - MSME & selling partner experience at Amazon India.

A section of brands is also seen instilling confidence in customers such as Ambuja Cement's campaign School. It shows an aged school peon who believes in keeping the tradition of celebrating Republic Day alive. He is supported by a young teacher, who helps him celebrate the function with students virtually.

"We want to remind the citizens of India about the unshakeable, unbroken and strong spirit of the resurgent nation, through this film," said Ashish Prasad, CMO, Ambuja Cement & ACC.

United Colors of Benetton's film #UnitedByCause, made by Taproot Dentsu, spreads the message of religious harmony and indomitable spirit of Indians in fighting the pandemic. It shows a pair of hands extended in prayer. The first gesture being that of Muslim community, and later of Hindu, followed by the message ‘to continue to do what we have been doing with hope and stand united’.

Sundeep Chugh, chief executive, Benetton India Pvt. Ltd, said “We are all fighting the same cause, for a better and a brighter future... We hope the message reaches the masses and soon we all rise and prosper again."

Noting that India is just about emerging from a covid-battered life, Harish Bijoor, brand strategy expert and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc. said that the business and marketing environment will want to celebrate the spirit of resilience.

“Brands and companies want to build up the consumption mood in the country. This is an effort at that. A return to the way we bought, the quantum we bought and the spirit with which we bought needs such positive campaigns," he added.

