Republic Day ads: Made in India key theme

United Colors of Benetton's film #UnitedByCause, made by Taproot Dentsu, spreads the message of religious harmony and indomitable spirit of Indians in fighting the pandemic. It shows a pair of hands extended in prayer. The first gesture being that of Muslim community, and later of Hindu, followed by the message ‘to continue to do what we have been doing with hope and stand united’.

