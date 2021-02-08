Retail ad volumes plunge 35% on TV in 2020

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Television advertising volumes of the retail sector plunged 35% in 2020 when compared with 2018, according to data from the TAM AdEx report. However, the fourth quarter witnessed 1.6 times ad volume growth compared to the first quarter of the year. Due to the covid-19 effect, lowest ad volumes on television were observed in the second quarter which included the period of lockdown.

News channels topped the list of genres preferred by retail players during 2020. The top two channel genres on TV, news and general entertainment channels (GECs) together accounted for more than 75% of ad volume share for the retail sector during the year. Prime time was the most preferred time-band for ads on TV followed by afternoon and morning time-bands. Prime time, afternoon and morning time bands together accounted for more than 70% share of ad volumes.

Ad space for the retail sector in print plunged 44% in 2020 over 2018. However, compared to the first quarter of the year, Q4 witnessed 1.6 times ad space growth. Due to covid-19, lowest ad volumes were observed in the second quarter which included the lockdown period. Print ad space recovered to pre-lockdown levels five months into the post-lockdown period. Ad space in print witnessed double-digit growth October onwards till the entire festive period. The general interest publication genre added 99% share of sector’s ad volume.

Ad volume for the retail sector on radio plunged by 37% in 2020 over 2018. Compared to the first quarter of the year, Q4 witnessed 90% ad volume growth. Due to covid-19, lowest ad volumes were observed in the second quarter which included the lockdown period.

Ad insertions of the retail sector on digital plunged by 39% in 2020 over 2018. Compared to the first quarter of the year, Q4 witnessed a small ad insertion growth. Due to covid-19, lowest ad insertions were observed in the second quarter which included the lockdown period.