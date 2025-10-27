Can retail data make hot retail media hotter? The Trade Desk thinks
Soumya Gupta 6 min read 27 Oct 2025, 05:50 am IST
Summary
After retail media grew at a scorching pace in India and worldwide, adtech firm The Trade Desk is pursuing a new frontier in this business—retail data. Can this unlock more value for advertisers and retailers alike?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: For the longest time, India’s digital marketing industry has been dominated by two major rivals—Meta and Google. Most brands, large and small, cannot escape these two gated ecosystems for access to customers, their third-party data, and most importantly—their attention.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story