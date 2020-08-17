Retirement may not impact MS Dhoni’s brand image

According to market estimates, Dhoni currently charges ₹1.5 crore for every day of shooting, which is unlikely to be impacted by a significant margin. “Reportedly, his rates were already softer after he quit the longer form of the game and retirement was looming large. He charges may be half of what Virat Kohli does. So, if as a brand manager, one wants a saleable celebrity, and has a lower budget, Dhoni for a while has been the best cost-effective choice," said Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor of the Indian Institute of Human Brands.