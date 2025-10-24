RIP Piyush Pandey: PM Modi, Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra, others pay tributes after advertising legend passes away

Tributes have poured in from all walks of life after advertising legend Piyush Pandey passed away at the age of 70. The man behind iconic advertisements for Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints had been suffering from a month-long illness.

Pandey, who worked in the advertising industry for nearly four decades, was the Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman, India, at Ogilvy.

People from the worlds of business, advertising, and politics paid tribute to Piyush Pandey. Pandey began his journey with Ogilvy in 1982, penning his first advertisement for Sunlight Detergent. Six years later, he joined the agency’s creative department, where he went on to craft some of India’s most memorable campaigns for brands such as Fevicol, Cadbury, Asian Paints, Luna Moped, and Fortune Oil, among many others.

During his tenure, Ogilvy India flourished under his leadership, earning the title of the country’s No. 1 agency for 12 consecutive years in Agency Reckoner, an independent survey by The Economic Times.

‘A titan and legend of Indian advertising’ In a post on X, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “A titan and legend of Indian advertising, he transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humour, and genuine warmth into it.”

“Have had opportunities to interact with him on various occasions. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire creative fraternity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations,” Sitharaman added

“Sad that Piyush Pandey leaves us. He launched Kotak Mahindra Bank with a campaign in 2003 describing banking as ‘common sense.’ An amazing, out-of-the-box thinker and a humble person, he weaved creativity with an Indian context. Will miss him,” Kotak Mahindra Bank Founder Uday Kotak said.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid tribute to Pandey in his own advertising style, while offering his condolences."Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. The ad world lost its glue today. Go well Piyush Pandey," Mehta said through a post on X.

Gautam Adani paid an emotional tribute to him, calling him “far more than just an advertising legend.”

"Piyush Pandey was far more than just an advertising legend. He was the voice that made India believe in its own story. He gave Indian advertising its self-confidence, its soul, its “swadeshi” swagger. And he was a very good friend! Like a master batsman, he played every stroke with his heart. Today, India has lost a true son," he wrote.

