RISE Worldwide wins multi-faceted mandate for Abu Dhabi T10

NEW DELHI:Sports management firm RISE Worldwide on Monday announced that it has won the global media rights, broadcast production, to sell central sponsorship, in-stadia advertisement, broadcast production and to build strategic brand partnerships for the cricket event Abu Dhabi T10.

RISE Worldwide (formerly IMG-Reliance) offers services such as talent management, licensing, consulting and event management.

T Ten Sports Management which operates the league has awarded the mandate to RISE Worldwide.

Nikhil Bardia, head - sponsorship and talent, RISE Worldwide said, “We are excited to have been presented with the opportunity to facilitate an end-to-end package for the unique and exciting Abu Dhabi T10 League. We are confident in enabling Abu Dhabi T10 achieve its goals through structured strategic brand partnership and global audience."

Launched in 2017, The Abu Dhabi T10 is 10-over cricket tournament sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board for ten years.

Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman, Abu Dhabi T10 said, “The T10 format has struck a chord with all cricket fans globally and therefore it is imperative for us to have the best strategic partners on board throughout all facets of the business. RISE Worldwide is one of the best end-to-end service providers in the sports industry. With their expertise, brand Abu Dhabi T10 will scale greater heights and be at par with the top leagues in the world."

Cricket’s fastest format, the Abu Dhabi T10, featuring eight teams will be held from 19 November to 4 December 2021 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. For India, the Abu Dhabi T10 will be broadcast on Viacom18’s network of five channels.

