Rupeek launches ad campaign featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani

"Getting a gold loan is an emotionally and functionally draining experience in India and with the use of technology Rupeek is becoming a disruptor in that market. We are trying to make that experience frictionless for consumers while giving them a source of courage and pride. We believe that Manoj and Priyaramani will drive this message well as they are authentic and have faced a fair share of life struggles which makes them relatable," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}