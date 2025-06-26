Saatchi & Saatchi doubles in size in five years—but agency model under strain as ROI obsession rises
Saatchi & Saatchi doubles in size in five years, but CEO Paritosh Srivastava says the real challenge lies ahead, as creativity battles ROI obsession, and the industry scrambles to fix its broken talent and agency models.
Mumbai: Creative agency Saatchi & Saatchi India has quietly doubled in overall scale and revenue size over the past five years, expanding headcount, winning marquee mandates and growing its digital arm nearly tenfold. But even as the agency rides a strong growth wave, chief executive officer (CEO) Paritosh Srivastava admits the broader industry is staring at some fundamental shifts—from broken revenue models and rising client demands to the slow erosion of creativity itself.