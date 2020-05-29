NEW DELHI: Pepsi and its brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Salman Khan have turned the age-old namaste and salaam cool to encourage people to bring a behavioural change as social distancing becomes a new norm.

Made by advertising agency Wunderman Thompson, the self-shot video features Khan performing to the new 'Swag se solo' anthem. The campaign shows greeting each other with salaam/namaste is a perfect way to ensure social distancing while connecting with people responsibly.

‘Swag se solo’ campaign has three insights. It recognizes salaam and namaste as an inherent part of the nation’s culture, the importance of social distancing in the new world and one's need to express in a fun and engaging manner.

Pepsi said, with the world gearing up to embrace a new normal, one of the most important things one would need to re-evaluate when one steps out is the way we greet each other.

"...Given salaam and namaste are part of our culture and social distancing the new reality, we thought of building self-confidence and self-belief of those who choose simple yet effective traditional contactless greetings. The intent is to ensure that people maintain connections but responsibly," said a Pepsi India spokesperson.

The campaign entails launching a TikTok challenge to inspire people to imbibe contactless form of greetings and will also run on Instagram to spread awareness.

Pepsi will leverage a variety of influencers on TikTok and Instagram across genres that enable the brand to cut across genders, geographies and audiences.

“We’re going to get all of India to skip high fives, hugs and handshakes and start using our very own homegrown ‘salaam namaste’ to maintain social distancing, ‘swag se’ ...Making it fun, engaging and entertaining will make people want to do adopt it," said Udayan Chakravarty, executive creative director, Wunderman Thompson.

