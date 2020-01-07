NEW DELHI : Advertising agency Cheil India on Tuesday announced that its chief digital officer Sanjeev Jasani has been promoted as chief operating officer (COO) with effect from 1 January.

He replaces Atika Malik who has gone back to her role as chief strategy officer of the agency. Malik, who has joined Cheil India in 2017 as chief strategy officer, was promoted as COO in January 2018.

"A leadership transition was necessary as a key step while we work to position Cheil as the number one digitally led private marketing solutions company. Cheil is committed to highest creative and technological innovation standards and we are actively working to deliver long-term business value to our clients." said the agency in an official statement.

Jasani joined Cheil India in 2015 prior to which he was associated with Ogilvy Delhi as its senior vice president and digital head. He was at the helm of affairs at OgilvyOne for nine years. Jasani has worked at Ogilvy & Mather for over 14 years. Prior to that, he has done stints with JWT and Contract Advertising.

Speaking on his appointment, Jasani said, “In my time as chief digital officer, I have literally seen the transformation of Cheil India into a digital powerhouse. I feel honoured that that the organisation has put its faith in me to lead them into the future. In my view digital can no longer be a vertical in the agency and has to be a part of the agency fabric as a horizontal, stretching across various aspects of the clients’ business from communications to commerce. It is important that we take responsibility and ownership for the success of our clients’ business and help them grow in a highly competitive and difficult environment. I look forward to my new role in making Cheil one of the go to agencies in India."