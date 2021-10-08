Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Senco Gold & Diamonds appoints Kiara Advani as brand ambassador

Senco Gold & Diamonds appoints Kiara Advani as brand ambassador

Kiara Advani said she was happy to be associated with the firm as it was known for its exquisite jewellery designed by famous workmen or karigars.
03:34 PM IST Varuni Khosla

  • Advani will feature in the company's new campaign ‘Now is the time’ which is currently running across digital and print media

NEW DELHI : Jewellery firm Senco Gold & Diamonds, which operates 118 stores in the country, has roped in Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador for its entire gold jewellery range. 

Advani will feature in the company's new campaign ‘Now is the time’ which is currently running across digital and print media.

Suvankar Sen, CEO of the company, said “Kiara is an inspiration for today’s young women and personifies the spirit of ‘Now is the time’."

In a statement, Advani said she was happy to be associated with the firm as it was known for its exquisite jewellery designed by famous workmen or karigars. 

In September, the company had launched an online gold transaction platform, DG Gold. Digital gold is a tool that allows consumers to invest in the yellow metal in its digital form. India is among key consumers of gold globally. The category also saw a surge in demand when the country went into lockdown in 2020.

To celebrate the Pride month in June, Senco Gold & Diamonds had signed Indian sprinter Dutee Chand as the company’s new brand ambassador. She was appointed to promote the company’s lightweight jewllery. The brand had also rolled out a new campaign to celebrate the LGBT community.

According to analytics firm Statista, the value of India's gold jewellery market was over 3 trillion in 2016 and is estimated to nearly double this year. Gold, silver, and gems including diamonds are used across the country to create different types of jewellery.

India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), a trust established by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, stated that as of February 2021, India’s gold and diamond trade contributed 7.5% to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 14% to India’s total merchandise exports. The gem and jewellery sector is likely to employ 8.23 million persons by 2022, from 5 million in 2020.

