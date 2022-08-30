Senco Gold & Diamonds launches campaign featuring Sourav Ganguly

Senco Gold & Diamonds launches campaign featuring Sourav Ganguly1 min read . 11:12 AM IST
The campaign highlights the ease of buying gold on Senco’s gold transaction platform, DG Gold through a series of three films, starring Ganguly.
The campaign highlights the ease of buying gold on Senco’s gold transaction platform, DG Gold through a series of three films, starring Ganguly.
NEW DELHI: Senco Gold & Diamonds, a Kolkata-headquartered jewellery retailer, has announced the launch of a new campaign with cricketer Sourav Ganguly for its online gold transaction platform DG Gold.
NEW DELHI: Senco Gold & Diamonds, a Kolkata-headquartered jewellery retailer, has announced the launch of a new campaign with cricketer Sourav Ganguly for its online gold transaction platform DG Gold.
The campaign highlights the ease of buying gold on its platform through a series of three films, starring Ganguly. In the films, Ganguly plays three characters from well-known folktales, who go to extreme lengths to fulfil their desire for gold, but end up with comically disastrous results every time.
The campaign highlights the ease of buying gold on its platform through a series of three films, starring Ganguly. In the films, Ganguly plays three characters from well-known folktales, who go to extreme lengths to fulfil their desire for gold, but end up with comically disastrous results every time.
The ads will run on TV and digital platforms. Each film ends with a message from the former captain of the Indian cricket team – ‘Why go to such lengths for gold, when you can buy gold easily on Senco DG Gold!’
Ganguly said, “I am very excited with the new campaign which is funny and informative for those who want to do online gold transactions. I am not new with this brand as my association with them dates back to 2015."
Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO of the firm said, “We introduced DG Gold, a digital platform for customers to buy, redeem and sell gold through our website mydigigold.com almost a year ago to this date. This new-age product was launched keeping in mind the extremely-aware Indian Millennials who not only know about various asset classes to invest in but also realise the benefits of saving early."
Director and cinematographer of Bang On Content, Piyash Ghosh, said, “Sourav himself was a great sport to play the humorous roles and reveal his comedic side for the first time on screen. His support and value addition in the whole process made the films and the experience even more enjoyable."