Shikhar Dhawan signs agreement with IMG Reliance

NEW DELHI : Sports management firm IMG Reliance, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and US-based IMG Worldwide, on Wednesday announced that Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan has signed an exclusive worldwide marketing and management agreement with the company.

IMG Reliance will manage Dhawan's brand endorsements and commercial interests, it said in a statement.

“Shikhar possesses enormous talent and character, a unique combination that along with cricket will help us build a brand. It is our absolute delight to be representing a talent like Shikhar who ranks amongst the best cricketers India has produced. We have put together a great team around Shikhar, whose expertise across various verticals will help him achieve the goals," said Nikhil Bardia, head-talent and sponsorship, IMG Reliance.

Dhawan has been one of the key opening batsman of the Indian cricket team, leading the team to numerous wins. The left - handed batsman has been one of the most prolific scorers for India in the limited overs format accumulating close to 6,000 runs at an enviable average of over 45. His on-ground performance has translated into multiple endorsement deals and projects as well.

The cricketer has endorsed and appeared in advertising campaigns of brand such as Nerolac Paints, Canara Bank, Lay's, performance wear brand Alcis Sports and innerwear brand V Star.

Dhawan along with wife Aesha Dhawan has launched a home decor brand called DaOne Home in 2018. He has also recently invested an undisclosed amount of money in yoga-based wellness brand Sarva.

IMG Reliance launched its talent management division in 2016 which has been managing multiple cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Shreyas Iyer.

