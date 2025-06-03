Punjab Kings’ second appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final after an eleven-year wait will likely boost Iyer's brand value by 20-25%, according to talent consultants.

With his unbeaten 87-run captain's knock in the qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians on 1 June, Iyer achieved the rare feat of leading three different IPL teams into the final—a first in the history of the world's second-richest sports league. Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2024 and Delhi Capitals to their first final in 2020.

In the last auction, Punjab Kings had paid ₹26.75 crore for Iyer, the second-highest IPL auction bid ever after Lucknow Super Giants' ₹27 crore bid for Rishabh Pant.

In April, following his successful outing with the bat at the Champions Trophy 2025, he saw the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) re-include him in its central contracts for the 2024-25 season. It placed Iyer in Grade B after giving him a cold shoulder in the previous season.

Change in fortunes

Iyer charges ₹1.5 crore for a one-day advertisement association per year, according to experts. His brand value is pegged around the third most important tier in the cricketer ecosystem and compares well to what Rishabh Pant and K.L. Rahul charge for endorsements.

Bigwigs such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya are at the top. Shubhman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav charge somewhere between what Iyer and the top players charge.

Nikhil Bardia, head of Reliance Industries Ltd-owned RISE Worldwide Ltd that manages Iyer, told Mint that his fee is expected to escalate soon, as inquiries have already started pouring in. “His captaincy in the tournament will bring him 4-5 more deals in the next few months."

Bardia added that Punjab Kings' entry into the final is expected to increase his valuation by 20-25%, regardless of whether the team knocks it out of the park.

He is currently signed on short-term non-exclusive contracts with Nike, Dream11, and InCred Finance, among other brands. He's receiving inquiries from audio and wearable brands, men’s grooming brands, protein supplement brands, fragrance companies, etc.

But not a bankable name yet

However, despite the expected rise, the focus is not on aggressively raising endorsement fees. Instead, his management agency will focus on expanding his reach. "He's been a solid batter with a strong positioning. His leading three teams into the final shows what he's made of. He will end up in the top five batters list this season and is a highly marketable face in the world of sports and lifestyle brands," said Bardia.

Brand valuation companies that Mint spoke to also said his growing stature, especially if he leads Punjab Kings to victory on Tuesday against favourites Royal Challengers Bengaluru, could position him among the IPL’s most bankable names.

Harsh Talikoti, senior vice president at investment firm Houlihan Lokey, said that though Iyer has always been seen as a dependable performer, he's not quite in the same brand league as someone like Shubman Gill, who has been marketed as the heir apparent with marquee endorsements. And "Sunday's upset hasn’t changed the dynamics much for Iyer as he already captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2024. But his gritty leadership and composure under pressure have given him the kind of moment Gill hasn’t quite had yet on the big stage."

“If he delivers again in the final, we are likely to see a realignment in how brands view him as one of the most successful captains in the cricket league. That emotional connect—the underdog delivering when it matters—can be a powerful boost to his brand value. He may suddenly have the narrative, and in branding, story sells," he added.

However, according to Sandeep Goyal, chairman and managing director of advertising agency Rediffusion, one swallow doesn't make a summer. “Yes, Iyer played a brilliant and brave knock on Sunday, but every IPL is full of some exceptionally superlative innings. This, too, would get counted in one of those. But will it redefine or pivot his personal brand is unlikely."

Goyal added that at 30 years of age, despite playing 14 Tests and 70 One-Day Internationals, Iyer has not cemented his place in the Indian team. "His brand will remain a medium voltage brand despite some sparklers during his cricket journey."