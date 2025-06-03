Shreyas Iyer’s brand value is poised to surge as he leads Punjab Kings into the IPL final
Summary
As the first captain to lead three IPL teams to finals, Shreyas Iyer's on-field success is enhancing his off-field marketability and drawing rising endorsement interest.
NEW DELHI : Shreyas Iyer’s off-field value is rising in tandem with his on-field success.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story