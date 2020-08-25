Smaller scripts, smartphones shots dominate ad films amid covid outbreak

NEW DELHI : With restrictions and safety concerns around shooting of ad films, advertising agencies are rethinking the way to tell brand stories. The ad shoots are being supervised through Zoom calls and ad directors prefer tighter shots, ditching any kind of grandeur in the filming process or locations.

Vivo's recent Onam campaign, for instance, is created through self-shot footage by the Malayalee community across five countries including US, Canada, Australia, Dubai and India (Mumbai and Kochi). The individual shots have been edited together to create a film. The ad has been created by advertising agency Bang In The Middle.

The ad industry has found a way around travel and shooting restrictions, said Naresh Gupta, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Bang In The Middle.

“We reached out to Malayalees living abroad who shot their own scenes which was approved by us on Zoom calls. These shots were pre-planned and kept within tighter frames. The genius of colour corrector and editing has brought it all together to create a film," he added.

Pandemic has pushed creative agencies and content companies to write personal scripts with limited characters while professional cameras have been replaced by DSLRs and smartphones. Digital media entertainment company Pocket Aces along with media agency Wavemaker India created a web series shot on smartphones called Firsts Season 2 which unfurls the unusual love story of a couple that meets online in the middle of the covid-19 lockdown. The series was backed by Bumble dating app and Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Ashwin Suresh, founder, Pocket Aces said that the pre-production has shifted online with direction and cinematography teams working with our actors remotely over video calls, directing them, guiding them on camera placement, and more within their homes. There have been multiple investments in online tools for better communication as well.

“We’ve moved a lot of our content operation workflows to cloud based operating system Monday.com integrated with our email and business communication platform Slack. These processes have enabled us to shoot more than 150 videos in the lockdown-- - from short videos on FilterCopy, to lifestyle videos on Gobble. We’re also evaluating other software for writing and pre-production as well as a bunch of post-production softwares," he added.

Most digital and social media campaigns are self-shot by celebrity brand ambassadors such as Ananya Pandey (Only and Lakme) and Godrej Hair Expert hair colour (Karan Johar) at their homes with guidance from agencies.

With shooting slowly resuming agencies continue to face pressure on effective execution and tight deadlines. Karthik Nagarajan, chief content officer, Wavemaker India believes that creativity thrives when faced with constraints. “Now, shoots have to e bperfectly planned and executed. Agencies have to ensure that not a single thing is out of place since it can derail the entire shoot schedule."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via