Sonu Sood: Man of the moment for brands

NEW DELHI : Good samaritan Sonu Sood has emerged as the go to choice for brands such as Pepsi, Godrej Interior and EaseMyTrip that have started latching onto the goodwill and the social media buzz that the Bollywood actor created owing to his relentless work around sending stuck migrants back to their home states amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Sood has appeared in a variety of campaigns ranging from an motivational anthem of EaseMyTrip to celebrate Unlock1, an Instagram post on Pepsi Swag se solo campaign to promote social distancing and Godrej Interio campaign which talks about importance of a home and family especially in the current situation of an ongoing pandemic.

Advertising experts believe that apart from positive content these campaigns also give brands high visibility and reach as Sood's popularity soars with the actor trending on social media platforms every other day.

In the current situation where everything is so grim people like Sonu Sood have emerged as a face of humanity said Jigar Rambhia, national director for sports and entertainment partnerships at Wavemaker India.

"Brands would like to be associated with positive content and as long as they use him in the right manner and not come across as an opportunist, I believe he is a great choice who is not only a popular celebrity but also humane and inspiring," he added.

According to industry estimates, Sood might be charging anywhere between ₹20-40 lakhs per day shooting basis for a brand like Pepsi but EaseMyTrip and Godrej Interio claimed that the actor has done campaigns with them on a pro bono basis.

"Sonu is a dear friend and the campaign is an inspirational anthem to motivate people as India is gradually opening up and businesses are resuming as a part of Unlock1. Currently Sonu is a favourite celebrity of everybody and if he delivers a motivational message it would inspire people and have far deeper impact," said Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip.

In case of decor brand Godrej Interio, the brand has created a campaign where Sood is seen highlighting how important it is to make space for life and family even amidst the hustle and bustle of life.

"This video was made as a tribute to him and many such individuals who are not just making space for life and family, but the society too," Anil Mathur, chief operating officer, Godrej Interio.

According to Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Mogae Media, a Mumbai- based marketing and communication agency the campaigns are nothing but ‘moment opportunism’. With most celebrities going into hiatus mode, Sood suddenly became doubly visible. So brands, starved of starry glamour, have latched on because he is the default option.

"By its very nature moment marketing is about maximising the available aperture and these brands are doing just that: milking the opportunity by association with the man-in-the-news. Sood would have done well not to get trapped into this moment maximisation by brands. It kind of takes away some sheen from his noble gesture," he added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated