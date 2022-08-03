NEW DELHI : The new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) that goes on air this weekend has managed to boost its sponsorship and advertising rates by 10-15% compared to last year, said broadcaster Sony Entertainment Television. While Hyundai Motor India Ltd is co-presenting sponsor, Asian Paints Royale Glitz, UltraTech Cement, Vi and Gowardhan Ghee are co-powered by sponsors for the 14th edition of iconic quiz show hosted by film star Amitabh Bachchan on the channel.

With increased spot rates and with Apollo 24x7, Kotak Mahindra Bank, LIC, water storage equipment maker RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes and cyber security software firm Quick Heal and Association of Mutual Funds in India as associate sponsors, the show is expected to make ₹450 crore in advertising revenue for Sony this season, according to media buyers.

“KBC and IPL (Indian Premier League) are two properties that brands always keep budgets aside for in their annual itineraries because not too many others can deliver value and build reach the way they can," said Sandeep Mehrotra, head—ad sales, network channels, at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). The show relies on the stature of Bachchan in addition to its own appeal and is focused on delivering not only entertainment but knowledge and life lessons to build a long-term association with brands, said Mehrotra.

Sony considers KBC pivotal to its content and said that the property sustained advertiser interest even during the pandemic despite the channel’s inability to carry out on-ground initiatives that will now resume, said Mehrotra. The show helps the network make a substantial profit each year, he said, adding that television continues to be an inclusive family medium, and every brand wants that kind of traction. Sujata Dwibedy, group trading director, Amplifi, dentsu India said KBC’s show format is very different where the content is seen to be adding value to intellect. The show cuts across audiences and offers true family entertainment.

“Advertisers like it because of the opportunities the format offers in terms of brand integrations and visibility. And yet, it is so subtle that the audience would not really mind having those brands on board," Dwibedy said. Additionally, the show has massive reach in the Hindi-speaking markets and brands are lured by the fact that Bachchan is hosting it even though the association is fairly premium compared to other reality shows and rates have been seeing 15-20% inflation every year, she added.

Mansi Datta, chief client officer and office head, north and east, Wavemaker India said the Hindi-speaking market has a viewership spectrum that has IPL and cricket at the top rung of the ladder, followed by format shows and then the top fiction shows. “The format shows have been going strong and there’s a strong appointment viewing phenomenon that they enjoy. KBC is definitely one of the top rated shows in this genre and has been seeing viewership in the range of 1-1.5 TVR in the HSM urban market across the years," Datta said.