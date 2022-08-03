Sony eyes ₹450 cr ad revenue from KBC2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 11:23 PM IST
- Sony considers KBC pivotal to its content and said that it sustained advertiser interest even during covid
NEW DELHI : The new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) that goes on air this weekend has managed to boost its sponsorship and advertising rates by 10-15% compared to last year, said broadcaster Sony Entertainment Television. While Hyundai Motor India Ltd is co-presenting sponsor, Asian Paints Royale Glitz, UltraTech Cement, Vi and Gowardhan Ghee are co-powered by sponsors for the 14th edition of iconic quiz show hosted by film star Amitabh Bachchan on the channel.